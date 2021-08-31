$3.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post $3.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $13.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RS traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.04. The stock had a trading volume of 230,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

