3,000,000 Shares in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,880,000. Artisan Acquisition accounts for about 0.9% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000.

Get Artisan Acquisition alerts:

ARTAU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Tuesday. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.