$406.45 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce $406.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $426.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. 393,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

