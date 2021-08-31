$409.35 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report sales of $409.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $418.80 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $360.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

TITN traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 2,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $653.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 453.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 514,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 990.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $235,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

