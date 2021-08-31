$41.38 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report $41.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.66 billion and the lowest is $36.10 billion. AT&T posted sales of $42.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $171.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.49 billion to $177.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $175.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $157.03 billion to $179.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. 667,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,579,256. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $196.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

