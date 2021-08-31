4,502 Shares in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 43,267.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,138,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,517.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 681,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 639,188 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,603,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,571.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75.

