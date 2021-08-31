47,682 Shares in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter worth $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Kamada by 99.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kamada by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of KMDA opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. Kamada Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Kamada Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

