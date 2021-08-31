$5.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to post sales of $5.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.49 billion and the highest is $6.22 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $25.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.74 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of NTR opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.73. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

