5,242 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,242 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.24. The stock had a trading volume of 143,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,272. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

