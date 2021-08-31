52,925 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Acquired by Blue Rock Advisors LLC

Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. GoodRx comprises approximately 3.2% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 86.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $409,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $409,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $3,593,477.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,167.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,055 shares of company stock valued at $50,424,306. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GDRX. Citigroup increased their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. 67,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,064. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion and a PE ratio of -41.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

