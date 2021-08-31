5,705 Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MASS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

908 Devices stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 14.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $79.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,895 shares of company stock worth $4,340,497. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

