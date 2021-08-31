$616.66 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report $616.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.90 million and the lowest is $592.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $147.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 318.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

LBRT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. 1,254,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,443,116 shares of company stock worth $188,967,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

