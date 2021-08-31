67,037 Shares in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Performant Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,613,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 139,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.31 million, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of -0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $272,989.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,431,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,865,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $1,008,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,517,037 shares of company stock worth $6,379,851 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFMT. Craig Hallum began coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Performant Financial Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.