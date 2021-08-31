7,438 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Capri by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Capri by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Capri by 45.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $61.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group lifted their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

