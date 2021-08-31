82,710 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.17%.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

