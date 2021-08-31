$869.60 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report $869.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $835.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $891.03 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $781.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 166,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 58.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Option Care Health by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 26.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,819 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

