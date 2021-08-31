98,295 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,158. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

