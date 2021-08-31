Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 70,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

ABT opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average is $119.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

