AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $120.34. The stock had a trading volume of 203,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.58 and a 200 day moving average of $112.46. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

