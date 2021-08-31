Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the July 29th total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AOD stock remained flat at $$10.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 160,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period.

