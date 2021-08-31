Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 21.9% in August

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 29th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Acasti Pharma by 32.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 225,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

