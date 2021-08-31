Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 21.9% in August

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 29th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
