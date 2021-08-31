Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $92,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,911 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.56. 1,641,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $338.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

