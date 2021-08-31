Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,413 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $76.98. 196,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,555,498. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.