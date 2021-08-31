Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $20.41 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,119 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256,960. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

