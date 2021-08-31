Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.00. 197,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.56 and a 200-day moving average of $233.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 645,946 shares of company stock valued at $159,276,585. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

