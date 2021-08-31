Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,686 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,365 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $418.58. The stock had a trading volume of 74,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a market cap of $394.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

