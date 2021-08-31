Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 7,226 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after acquiring an additional 97,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.44. 24,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

