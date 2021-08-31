Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $185.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.54 and its 200-day moving average is $168.03. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.30.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

