Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

ADGI opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

