Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Insider Brett Chenoweth Buys 66,312 Shares of Stock

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) insider Brett Chenoweth bought 66,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.77 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,261.49 ($178,758.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Adairs’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of home decoration and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. Its stores offer towels, bath mats, bathroom accessories, bathrobes and slippers, laundry, and home care products; beds and bedheads, bedside and coffee tables, dining chairs, counter stools, sofas and armchairs, console and desks, ottomans and bench seats, storage and shelves, floor rugs, and mats; and covers and coverlets, sheets, pillows, mattress and pillow protectors, mattress toppers, flannelette, and electric blankets.

