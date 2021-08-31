Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ (ADMS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 807,951 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

