ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADCT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE ADCT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. 2,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.66. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.42.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,210,000 after acquiring an additional 829,755 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 368,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,335 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

