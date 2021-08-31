Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the July 29th total of 455,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,617.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADPPF remained flat at $$29.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. Adler Group has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADPPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Adler Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

