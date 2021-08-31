Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 20,238 Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 4.37% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDNI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 82,565 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 639.3% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $681,000.

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $57.26.

