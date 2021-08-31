Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $15,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $14,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 75.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

