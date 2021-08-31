Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,381 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $366.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.73, a P/E/G ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.71. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $164.16 and a 1 year high of $368.33.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.61.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.