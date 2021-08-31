Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 40,466 Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of GYLD opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

