Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 421 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $193.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

