Advisors Asset Management Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2,204.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.48, a PEG ratio of 2,384.15 and a beta of 1.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.74 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

