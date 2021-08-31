Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $1,440,152.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,821 shares in the company, valued at $959,534.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,607.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,850 shares of company stock worth $53,956,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

ANET opened at $372.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.46 and its 200 day moving average is $335.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

