Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,393 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

HOLI opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.91. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.