Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,041.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $211,556. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWT opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

