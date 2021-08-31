Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.92. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,804. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.86.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

