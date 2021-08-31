AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the July 29th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of AGLNF remained flat at $$4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets; Wholesale Markets; Group Operations; and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

