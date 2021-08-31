AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 479.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,329 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 219,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,438. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.