Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,244,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

