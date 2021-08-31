Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 3,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,476,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.46 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

