Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 3,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,476,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.46 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
