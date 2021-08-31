Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,913. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 172.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 16.2% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

