AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AIBRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

