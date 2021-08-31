Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.950-$9.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.540 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of APD opened at $270.20 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

